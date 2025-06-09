Ryan Fox wins dramatic Canadian Open play-off to secure second PGA Tour title
The New Zealander continued his fine form as he took victory a week before the US Open
New Zealand's Ryan Fox outlasted American Sam Burns in a play-off to win the RBC Canadian Open and claim a second career PGA Tour title.
The 38-year-old carded a third 66 of the weekend to finish 72 holes alongside Burns on 18 under par, after Burns rocketed up the leaderboard on Sunday with a score of eight under 62.
Fox ultimately overcame Burns on the fourth play-off hole, thanks largely to a 259-yard drive which landed within seven feet of the hole on the par-five 18th.
A two-putt birdie was enough from there, after Burns lipped out a birdie attempt from seven feet.
“It was very hard-fought," said Fox. "I was pretty lucky to make that putt in regulation [at the 18th]. It just snuck in.
"I didn't hit a couple of great shots in play-off and Sam let me off there the first time around.
"Nice to hit a good one that fourth time - that's probably the best shot I've ever hit in my life. Nice to do it in these circumstances."
The win was Fox's second in his last four Tour starts, having also clinched the Myrtle Beach Classic in a play-off last month.
