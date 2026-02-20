Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rory McIlroy masters tricky conditions as Scottie Scheffler struggles at Genesis Invitational

McIlroy took a share of the clubhouse lead before play was suspended at Riviera Country Club

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy (Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy survived a tumultuous opening day in Los Angeles to claim a share of the clubhouse lead after a disrupted first day at the Genesis Invitational.

The Northern Irishman endured rain, wind and a three-hour suspension of play to card an opening round score of five-under 66.

The highlight of his day was a stellar par-save on the sixth hole in which he chipped over the on-green bunker.

McIlroy dropped just one shot on Thursday to join American Jacob Bridgeman in a share of a clubhouse lead.

"I've started to just really enjoy this style of golf," said McIlroy. "If you had asked me 10 years ago, I didn't enjoy these conditions, but it's been a shift in a mindset and maybe just a continuation of trying to build upon the skill set that I have.

"Then when it does get to conditions like this, I'm a lot more prepared. I wouldn't say I enjoy them, but I can certainly handle them better."

The duo were being challenged by Aaron Rai before play was suspended, with the Englishman set to resume his round on six-under par through 16 holes.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox is also in the hunt on four under, while England's Marco Penge is among a crowd of seven players sitting a shot further back.

Scottie Scheffler struggled in his first 10 holes of the first round
Scottie Scheffler struggled in his first 10 holes of the first round (Getty Images)

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, though, struggled before was suspended, sitting five over through his first 10 holes after a double bogey at the par-four eighth.

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 at his last 18 starts on the PGA Tour.

PA

