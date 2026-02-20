Rory McIlroy masters tricky conditions as Scottie Scheffler struggles at Genesis Invitational
McIlroy took a share of the clubhouse lead before play was suspended at Riviera Country Club
Rory McIlroy survived a tumultuous opening day in Los Angeles to claim a share of the clubhouse lead after a disrupted first day at the Genesis Invitational.
The Northern Irishman endured rain, wind and a three-hour suspension of play to card an opening round score of five-under 66.
The highlight of his day was a stellar par-save on the sixth hole in which he chipped over the on-green bunker.
McIlroy dropped just one shot on Thursday to join American Jacob Bridgeman in a share of a clubhouse lead.
"I've started to just really enjoy this style of golf," said McIlroy. "If you had asked me 10 years ago, I didn't enjoy these conditions, but it's been a shift in a mindset and maybe just a continuation of trying to build upon the skill set that I have.
"Then when it does get to conditions like this, I'm a lot more prepared. I wouldn't say I enjoy them, but I can certainly handle them better."
The duo were being challenged by Aaron Rai before play was suspended, with the Englishman set to resume his round on six-under par through 16 holes.
New Zealand's Ryan Fox is also in the hunt on four under, while England's Marco Penge is among a crowd of seven players sitting a shot further back.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, though, struggled before was suspended, sitting five over through his first 10 holes after a double bogey at the par-four eighth.
Scheffler has finished in the top 10 at his last 18 starts on the PGA Tour.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks