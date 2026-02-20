Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy survived a tumultuous opening day in Los Angeles to claim a share of the clubhouse lead after a disrupted first day at the Genesis Invitational.

The Northern Irishman endured rain, wind and a three-hour suspension of play to card an opening round score of five-under 66.

The highlight of his day was a stellar par-save on the sixth hole in which he chipped over the on-green bunker.

McIlroy dropped just one shot on Thursday to join American Jacob Bridgeman in a share of a clubhouse lead.

"I've started to just really enjoy this style of golf," said McIlroy. "If you had asked me 10 years ago, I didn't enjoy these conditions, but it's been a shift in a mindset and maybe just a continuation of trying to build upon the skill set that I have.

"Then when it does get to conditions like this, I'm a lot more prepared. I wouldn't say I enjoy them, but I can certainly handle them better."

The duo were being challenged by Aaron Rai before play was suspended, with the Englishman set to resume his round on six-under par through 16 holes.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox is also in the hunt on four under, while England's Marco Penge is among a crowd of seven players sitting a shot further back.

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler struggled in his first 10 holes of the first round ( Getty Images )

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, though, struggled before was suspended, sitting five over through his first 10 holes after a double bogey at the par-four eighth.

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 at his last 18 starts on the PGA Tour.

