Flawless Scottie Scheffler surges into lead at Memorial
The world No 1 overcame tricky conditions to take control of the tournament at Muirfield Village
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler has continued his stellar run of form by surging into the lead at the Memorial Tournament.
Scheffler entered Saturday's third round at the PGA Tour event trailing Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin by three strokes.
The 28-year-old, who is searching for a third victory from his past four tournaments, went bogey free and birdied four holes down the stretch to card a score of four under 68 on a day of tough conditions that made scoring exceptionally tough.
He sits one shot ahead of Griffin, while Taylor is two shots further back after they carded 72 and 74 respectively.
"I don't know what the scoring average was today, but I was definitely proud of the way I finished and it was really challenging," Scheffler said. "Through 13 holes, I felt like I was playing really good and I was only even par. Just a hard course.
"I did see that Ben got to 10 under, but it's not going to change my play in the middle of a Saturday. This golf course is really challenging and no lead's safe around this place. I knew if I kept going and played a decent round, I would be in somewhat of a position to chase him down tomorrow."
Ireland's Shane Lowry has a share of seventh place after scoring one over 73.
PA
