Rory McIlroy would welcome more ‘cut-throat’ approach from PGA Tour

McIlroy has been one of the strongest advocates for the PGA and European Tours in recent years.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 09 March 2024 08:50
Rory McIlroy wants a ‘cut-throat’ approach from the PGA Tour (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP
Rory McIlroy would welcome the PGA Tour being more “cut-throat” in an effort to improve its competitiveness.

World number two McIlroy has been one of the strongest advocates for the PGA and DP World Tours after the inception of the LIV series rocked the golf landscape.

McIlroy has softened his hardball stance on LIV in recent months after Europe Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were the latest top names to be tempted to sign up for the big-money Saudi venture.

Competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, McIlroy reflected on where the PGA Tour can get better.

“No, I mean, I’m all for making it more cut-throat, more competitive,” the Northern Irishman told reporters.

“Probably won’t be very popular for saying this, but I’m all for less players and less TOUR cards, and the best of the best.”

