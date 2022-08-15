Will Zalatoris triumphs in dramatic playoff to claim first PGA Tour win
The American defeated Austria’s Sepp Straka in three extra holes at TPC Southwind – despite not making a birdie
Will Zalatoris claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory in a dramatic playoff at the FedEx St Jude Championship.
The American defeated Austria’s Sepp Straka in three extra holes at TPC Southwind – despite not making a birdie.
The pair closed out 72 holes tied for the lead on 15 under and matched each other in the playoff by twice making par on 18.
Things then opened up on the par-three 11th, when Zalatoris hit his tee shot onto the rocks courting the green.
However, Straka’s tee shot ended up in the water, leaving a slight window for Zalatoris to strike.
He did just that, sinking a seven-foot bogey putt to clinch the first of what is sure to be many Tour wins.
Speaking to media after his victory, Zalatoris said: “It’s kind of hard to say ‘about time’ when you’re in your second year on Tour but (it’s) about time.
“Considering all the close finishes that I’ve had this year, to finally pull it off means a lot.”
It capped off what had already been a dramatic final round. Cameron Smith’s bid for world number one was dealt a blow before play began on Sunday, when he was assessed a two-shot penalty for playing from the wrong place on the fourth hole in round three.
Victory in Memphis would have propelled the Australian past Scottie Scheffler and to the top of the PGA rankings.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.