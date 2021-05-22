US PGA Championship day two: Phil Mickelson rolls back the years

Phil Mickelson took a share of the lead into the third round of the US PGA Championship on Saturday as he looked to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island.

A week after needing a special exemption into next month’s US Open, the 50-year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

On a high-quality leaderboard two-time winner Brooks Koepka was ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

World number one Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72.

Tweet of the day

Musician Sam Harrop puts an appropriate soundtrack to footage of an in-sync Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka during Thursday’s first round.

Quote of the day

“Don’t get out of the way guys, let it hit your ankles” – Jordan Spieth warned spectators about his wayward drive on the third, but would have still liked a bit of assistance.

Shot of the day

Round of the day

Phil Mickelson was two over par with eight holes remaining, but played them in five under for a superb 69.

Statistic of the day

Leading statistician Justin Ray puts Mickelson’s performance into perspective.

Easiest hole

The par-five seventh played to an average of 4.6, with Brooks Koepka among those to make an eagle on the downwind hole.

Toughest hole

Despite the tee being brought forward by 16 yards, the 17th played the toughest with an average of 3.68.

Weather forecast

After relatively tame winds Saturday morning, expect easterly winds to become breezy and turn southeasterly at 10-14mph Saturday afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected to develop Sunday afternoon, with westerly winds turning southwesterly and becoming sustained at 12-16mph along with gusts to 20mph.

Key tee times

3.30pm BST – Rory McIlroy7.20pm BST – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama7.30pm BST – Books Koepka, Branden Grace7.40pm BST – Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen