How to watch the 2022 Players Championship

After all the drama away from the course over a potential breakaway league, the PGA Tour season truly kicks into action this week with the return of the Players Championship, one of its most esteemed and lucrative events.

With less than a month until The Masters, all of the world’s top ten players will be competing at TPC Sawgrass, including defending champion Justin Thomas.

In fact, 47 out of the world’s top 50 players will be in attendance, with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau the two most notable absentees.

Having won two of the last three PGA Tour events, Scottie Scheffler could even snatch the world No 1 ranking from Jon Rahm, who remains the favourite heading into the tournament. Viktor Hovland is a close second, though, after three wins in his last eight starts worldwide.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of The Players Championship:

When is it?

The tournament will get underway on Thursday 10 March and conclude on Sunday 13 March at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Thursday: 11.30am-11.30pm

Friday: 11.30am-11.30pm

Saturday: 12.30pm-11.30pm

Sunday: 11.30am-10.30pm

Selected tee times

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy - Thursday 5:56pm and Friday 12:51pm.

Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay - Thursday 12:51pm and Friday 5:56pm.

Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele - Thursday 5:45pm and Friday 12:40pm.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger - Thursday 5:34pm and Friday 12:29pm.

