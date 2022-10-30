Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jordan Smith ends five-year wait for win by storming to Portugal Masters glory

The Englishman made an eagle and six birdies on Sunday to claim his first win since the Porsche European Open in 2017.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 30 October 2022 17:23
Jordan Smith ended his five-year wait for a win (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jordan Smith ended his five-year wait for a win (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jordan Smith stormed to a wire-to-wire victory at the Portugal Masters, firing a flawless final-round 63 to win by three shots and finish the tournament with a stunning 30-under-par total.

The Englishman made an eagle and six birdies on Sunday to claim his first win since the Porsche European Open in 2017 and move into the top 10 on the DP World Tour rankings.

As well as holing some monster putts and producing a wonderful display of ball-striking, Smith pulled off one of the best par saves of the week at the 11th after getting into tree trouble.

Gavin Green, who finished in second on 27 under par courtesy of his closing 64, barely put a foot wrong but there was nothing he could do to stop Smith.

Recommended

After his win, an emotional Smith said: “It’s just nice to finally get that second win.

“I’m just really happy with how I’ve done this year.”

Tapio Pulkkanen was five shots further behind Green in third, one ahead of fourth-placed Eddie Pepperell.

German duo Hurly Long and Sebastian Heisele were tied for fifth on 19 under, with Heisele heading into retirement on a high.

Everyone who started the week in the top 117 on the rankings managed to stay there, despite the best efforts of Renato Paratore, who missed out on keeping his card by one place despite his breath-taking 58-foot birdie on the last.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in