Richard Mansell extends lead to four shots at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The Englishman fired a five-under-par 67 at Carnoustie to extend his overnight cushion
Richard Mansell will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after firing a five-under-par 67 at Carnoustie.
Mansell, who led by two overnight, has a cushion over his fellow Englishman Daniel Gavins, Sweden’s Alex Noren and New Zealander Ryan Fox.
Mansell produced heroics in terrible weather on Friday at the Old Course, St Andrews, and shone again on a bright but breezy day, just half an hour up the road, posting six birdies and one bogey to reach 15 under.
Noren, playing his third round at the Old Course, spent much of the day alongside Mansell at the summit but signed for a 69 after five birdies and two bogeys.
Gavins and Fox both produced strong finishes to their rounds at Kingsbarns Golf Links to get into the mix while Rory McIlroy has a huge task on his hands, eight shots back after his 66 at the Home of Golf.
Robert MacIntyre, hoping to be the first Scottish winner of the three-venue event since Colin Montgomerie in 2005, is on the same seven-under mark as McIlroy.
Mansell, who has three top-five finishes this year as he chases a first DP World Tour win, said: “I played really, really good. We had one bogey on nine. I hit a good shot in and, again, was just really in control of my golf ball. I’ve putted good.
“I did a lot of good work. Me and my coach, Mike Kanski, he’s helped massively. He was here at the start of the week. And I feel really in control of my golf game right now.
“I’ve been in contention a lot this year and had chances on Sundays. Every time, they say in golf, that you don’t lose, you learn. That’s what I feel like I’ve done really well this year.
“Tomorrow there’s a lot of golf. It’s links golf, anything can happen. It’s St Andrews. People can shoot 60. I’m just really focused on myself right now. I’m going to try and shoot a good score and see where it puts me. And just not worry about anyone else.”
