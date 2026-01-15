Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Masters champion Rory McIlroy was satisfied with his first competitive round of 2026 using new equipment after shooting a five-under 66 to hold the first-round lead at the Dubai Invitational.

The Northern Irishman has switched from blade to cavity-back irons, the type used by the vast majority of amateur golfers as they are more forgiving, and was happy with the transition as he set the early clubhouse target at Dubai Creek Resort.

“If there is help to be had I’ll definitely take it. I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he told Sky Sports.

“Even in Dubai (DP World Tour Championship) at the end of last year I hit a couple of five-irons I mis-struck slightly and instead of it coming up five or seven yards short it was coming up maybe 10 to 15 yards short so I asked the guys at TaylorMade to build me up a set.

“I’ve got a new golf ball in play this week but overall I’ve liked what I’ve seen at home and today was a good test for it and I felt everything was pretty good.”

McIlroy appeared to get to grips with the new set-up immediately as he reached the turn in 31.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy’s new irons were in good working order ( PA )

Starting from the 10th he was inches away from an eagle but that set the tone for the first of seven birdies in 10 holes as, with his wedges dialled in, he hit his approaches all inside 11 feet on five par fours.

His only blemishes came with a missed short putt at the 12th and the third, where he failed to escape from the sand having driven into a greenside bunker, but further frustration was to follow as he could only par his way home.

“It was good, I got off to a great start, played a very good first nine and then the wind got up a little bit and it felt that front nine, our second nine, was the trickier one,” added McIlroy.

“I made a silly bogey on three and then didn’t capitalise on the par five after that so I felt I left a few out there on that side but I played a really good nine holes of golf going out.

“Overall a nice way to start the year.”

Play was paused midway through the day to remember young golfer Emanuele Galeppini, due to be junior captain at Dubai Creek this year, and the 39 other people who died in a fire in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on New Year’s Day.

Scotland’s Connor Syme and Spain’s David Puig are one shot behind with England’s Matt Wallace, who had an eagle and six birdies in a nine-hole run, in the group on three under after dropping shots late in his round.

PA