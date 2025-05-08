‘Rusty’ Rory McIlroy five shots off the pace in Truist Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy admitted he felt “a little rusty” as he opened his Truist Championship title defence with a four-under-par 66, five behind leader Keith Mitchell.

McIlroy littered six birdies with a couple of dropped shots on the back nine as he began his build-up for next week’s US PGA Championship.

“I was a little rusty out there, just hadn’t played in a week and I hadn’t really done a ton of practice,” said McIlroy, whose only outing since his US Masters triumph was a tie for 12th in the defence of his Zurich Classic title with close friend Shane Lowry.

”I drove the ball pretty well. I certainly can tidy a few things up, but overall a decent day.”

The US PGA Championship takes place at Quail Hollow, where the world number two has won four times, which has forced the Truist Championship – formerly the Wells Fargo Championship – to move to Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Mitchell took full advantage of the different surroundings, setting a new course record with a nine-under-par 61 as only eight of the 72-strong field failed to break par.

After opening with five straight pars, the American birdied nine of the remaining 13 holes to lead by one from Denny McCarthy.

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia were a shot further back with Lowry and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley among a group on six-under-par.

Sweden’s Alex Noren marked his return to action for the first time since August following neck and leg injuries, opening with a 67.