Rory McIlroy still deciding how many tournaments to play in Masters build-up

Rory McIlroy is still to decide how many tournaments to play in the build-up to the Masters.

The world number two will make his latest attempt to complete a career grand slam when he heads to Augusta next month.

He is competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill this week and then heads to Sawgrass for the Players Championship.

He then has a gap in his schedule before the first major begins on April 16 and is weighing up how best to fill it.

The Northern Irishman has tried numerous approaches in his quest to add Masters success to his collection, with the last of his four major successes coming in 2014.

“I’m still making a bit of a decision,” McIlroy told reporters at a press conference. “I’m going to play these next two weeks then I’ll sort of reassess.

“I don’t like the idea of having three weeks off going into the Masters, so I may add one event, but I’m still between what event that may be.

“I would imagine I would add an event leading into there, it just depends on whether it’s Houston or San Antonio.”

McIlroy also intends to visit Augusta prior to Masters week.

He said: “I think it does help because you can spend as much time as you want around there. You’re not under any pressure from a time constraint.

“I think being able to take your time away from the tournament and doing it is a nice thing.”

As the major season approaches, there have been reports that the rift in the men’s game is closer to being resolved with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf apparently nearing an agreement.

McIlroy would like to see it happen but has not been given any indication it is imminent.

He said: “I think the narrative around golf would welcome a deal in terms of just having all the best players together again.

“I don’t think the PGA Tour needs a deal, I think (its) momentum is pretty strong, but I think it would still be the ideal scenario for golf as a whole.

“I don’t think it’s ever felt that close and it doesn’t feel like it’s any closer.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler is defending his title at Bay Hill. Last year’s victory kicked off a golden spell of four successes in five starts, including the Players and the Masters.

This year he has been easing back into action after badly cutting his hand on a broken glass over Christmas.

Scheffler said: “I would say I feel caught up. Do I feel like I need a jump start? No. Would I like one? Definitely, yes. Why not?”