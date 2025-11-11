DP World Tour introduces Rory McIlroy award to celebrate career grand slam
McIlroy became just the sixth golfer to complete a sweep of all four majors at the Masters in April
Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam victory will be celebrated by the DP World Tour with a new award named after the Northern Irishman rewarding performance in the majors.
From 2026 onwards, the Rory McIlroy Award will be given to the DP World Tour player who performs best across golf’s four biggest events each season.
In April, McIlroy became the first European and just sixth golfer in history to win all four majors in his career with a thrilling success at the Masters.
While he will be ineligible for his eponymous prize, McIlroy was delighted his achievement had been recognised.
"To have something named after you, that will be presented to future generations of players, is a huge honour and it is very humbling," said McIlroy,
"It certainly means a lot to me because the DP World Tour was where I started my career."
Four other former players have had awards named after them by the European Tour Group: Seve Ballesteros (Players' player of the year), Harry Vardon (Race to Dubai winner), Sir Henry Cotton (Rookie of the year) and John Jacobs (Legends Order of Merit).
McIlroy is set to compete at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship this weekend as he looks to top the overall Race to Dubai standings.
After finishing in a tie for third last week in Abu Dhabi, the 36-year-old increased his lead over nearest challenger Marco Penge as he closes in on a fourth consecutive Harry Vardon Trophy.
Fellow European Ryder Cup team member Tyrrell Hatton sits third in the standings despite playing a limited number of events due to his move to LIV Golf.
Additional reporting by PA
