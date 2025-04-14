Rory McIlroy blanked Bryson DeChambeau during Masters final round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bryson DeChambeau says that Rory McIlroy ‘didn’t talk to him once’ during the final round at Augusta National as both men sought to win the green jacket for the first time.

McIlroy started the day two shots ahead of his American opponent but that lead was cut out on the opening hole after a double bogey from the Northern Irishman.

DeChambeau birdied the second to move into the outright lead but fell away as his round went on and finished three over for the day eventually tying fifth place while McIlroy fought through a play-off with Justin Rose to claim a career grand slam with his first Masters victory.

During one of his post round interviews DeChambeau, who defeated McIlroy in the US Open final round last year, was asked if he knew how his playing partner was doing and he replied: “No idea. [McIlroy] didn’t talk to me once all day.”

A follow-up question asked if DeChambeau had tried to initiate conversation with McIlroy to which he answered: “He wouldn’t talk to me.”

The ongoing rivalry between DeChambeau and McIlroy is fascinating to watch and there pairing in the final round set up a blockbuster clash for the Masters’ conclusion.

Though McIlroy’s main threat would eventually come from a surging Rose on Sunday the 35-year-old spoke about remaining focused and ‘in his own little world’ ahead of the fourth round.

On Saturday he revealed: “These patrons and these galleries are a pleasure to play in front of. They’re some of the most knowledgable golf patrons and spectators that we play in front of and it’s a pleasure to play in front of them and to have that atmosphere and that support.

“In that final group it’s going to be a little rowdy and a little loud and I’m just going to have to settle in and really try to keep myself in my own little bubble. Keep my head down and approach tomorrow with the same attitude that I’ve tried to approach the last three days.”

Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Rory McIlroy played the final round of the 2025 Masters together with McIlroy finally winning the tournament ( Getty Images )

The decision to block out ‘the noise’ was the correct one from McIlroy who shot a one-over par 73 to tie with Rose at 11-under before recording a birdie on the 18th in the play-off to win the tournament.

"I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," said McIlroy when presented with his green jacket,

"The past 10 years [I've been] coming with the burden of the grand slam on my shoulders and trying to achieve that. I am so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion.

"It's been very difficult. And not just about winning my next major, but the career grand slam."