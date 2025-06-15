Rory McIlroy ready for next challenge after ‘climbing Everest’ with Masters win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy is ready for a new challenge after “climbing my Everest” of winning the Masters and has set his sights on next month’s Open at Portrush.

McIlroy ended a difficult week at the US Open on a high on Sunday, going some way to exorcising the demons of an Oakmont course that had tortured him for the first three days.

The 36-year-old played his best golf of the week, with the sort of accuracy and guile that he would have longed for on Thursday and Friday, carding a three-under-par 67 to finish on seven over.

It was not just the bruising difficulty of Oakmont which had him feeling fuzzy-headed this week, though, as McIlroy still suffers the hangover of that momentous win at Augusta in April, where he became just the sixth male player to complete a career grand slam of majors.

He has accepted that he needs time to regain his focus and knows next month’s Open on home soil in Northern Ireland is the place to do it.

“Look, I climbed my Everest in April, and I think after you do something like that, you’ve got to make your way back down, and you’ve got to look for another mountain to climb,” he said. “An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those.

“If I can’t get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don’t know what can motivate me.

“I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind. I probably haven’t been there the last few weeks.”

Next month’s final major of the year is just 65 miles from where he grew up playing at Holywood and it will be his first visit to Northern Ireland since winning the green jacket and completing the set.

“I feel like playing an Open at Portrush already (in 2019) and at least remembering what those feelings were like and those feelings that I was probably unprepared for at the time,” he said.

“Obviously it will be my first time sort of in public back home after winning the Masters. It should be a really nice week.

“Hopefully I can celebrate with them on Sunday night with the Claret Jug and the green jacket.

“It will be amazing to go home and play in that atmosphere and see a lot of people that I still haven’t seen yet. I’m really looking forward to it.

“It was nice to end this week with a bit of a positive note with the way I played today, and yeah, I’ll just be looking forward to and trying to get myself prepared for Portrush.”