Rory McIlroy freed from career Grand Slam burden is ‘scary’ for rivals, says Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy is a ‘scary’ prospect for rivals now that he is playing without the burden of chasing a career Grand Slam, says Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy ended his 11-year wait to finally complete the set earlier this month, beating Justin Rose in a nail-biting play-off at Augusta National to win the Masters and become just the sixth player to lift all four majors in the men’s game.

After claiming the elusive green jacket, Olympic gold medallist Schauffele has backed McIlroy to go on a winning spree in the majors.

However, that could spell disaster for Schauffele’s own dreams of completing a career Grand Slam, having won both The Open and PGA Championship crowns last year.

"Anything to get eyeballs on our game is a good thing, and him winning the Masters, a generational talent to do what he did, is obviously an incredible achievement," the 31-year-old said.

"Again, scary for guys like us. If that was something that was holding him back and now he feels free, that could be a pretty scary thing.

“I don't see why he wouldn't (add to his five major wins). He has all the tools, I think, when I look at his game and what he can do.

“Would I be surprised if he started rattling some off? No. Am I going to be there to try and stop him? Absolutely."

Xander Schauffele (right) feels Rory McIlroy may well now “rattle off” a few more major wins (Steve Welsh/PA) ( PA Archive )

Schauffele made his major return at the Masters after two months out with a rib injury, finishing eighth at Augusta.

The Californian, who won the claret jug at Royal Troon last year, is now hoping to use McIlroy’s legacy-defining victory as inspiration to chase his own ambitions at the top of the game.

“It’s something that’s been written down a long time ago and something I think every golfer should try and achieve,” he said.

“There’s a reason there’s only been six of them (male golfers) to ever do it. But until last year it felt like it was impossible, almost.

“After a year like last year, it definitely lets a young pro like myself dream a little bit more again.

“It’s something I definitely look forward to challenging myself to accomplish in my career. It’ll be a lot of fun to try and do.”