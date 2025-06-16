Rory McIlroy determined to build on ‘good feeling’ with driver at US Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy says he has got his mojo back with the driver after a tough week at the US Open.

McIlroy’s Masters hangover continued as he battled to make the cut at a punishing Oakmont course before eventually finishing tied for 19th.

He played his best golf of the week during Sunday’s final round, where his three-under-par 67 was the joint best round of the day.

McIlroy’s driver was ruled ‘non-conforming’ ahead of last month’s PGA Championship before he missed the cut at the Canadian Open after misfiring from the tee.

But the Northern Irishman believes that was the most positive part of his game at Oakmont.

He said: “I feel like I’ve driven the ball well all week. After the way I drove it on Sunday, I’d say I finished in the top five in strokes gained off the tee.

“Really encouraged with the driver and how I drove it as well. It’s not necessarily the driver, it’s more me and sort of where my swing was.

“I feel like I got a really good feeling in my swing with the driver, which was great. Hopefully I can continue that on into next week.”

McIlroy will play the Travelers Championship at Hartford next week before heading to back to the United Kingdom for a break before the Scottish Open and the Open.

“I’m looking forward to just getting back in general,” he said. “Obviously I’ve got one more week over here. Play Hartford next week.

“We’ve got a lot to look forward to, got our new house in London, play the Scottish and then obviously The Open at Portrush.”

McIlroy was long gone from Oakmont by the time JJ Spaun claimed victory with a stunning 64-foot putt on the 18th hole.

Spaun lost to McIlroy in a play-off at the Players Championship in March and was determined to not become a nearly man.

“I just felt like you keep putting yourself in these positions, like eventually you’re going to tick one off,” he said.

“I don’t put myself in this position often, or at all, for a major, that’s for sure.

“This is only my second US Open. But all the close calls that I’ve had on the PGA Tour this year has just been really good experience to just never, never give up.”