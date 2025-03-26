Rory McIlroy focused on Houston Open as Masters comes into view

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy insists he is focused on claiming his third win of the year in the Texas Children’s Houston Open, despite the Masters looming ever closer.

McIlroy made his annual trip to Augusta National following his victory in the Players Championship at Sawgrass, which came six weeks after he kicked off his PGA Tour season by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The world number two wanted one more competitive start before his latest attempt to win the Masters and complete the career grand slam and has opted for a first Houston Open appearance since 2014 instead of next week’s Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

“I just want to get a card in my hand and shoot scores and hopefully get myself in contention and try to win another golf tournament,” McIlroy told a pre-tournament press conference.

“It’s not as if I’m playing here this week and thinking about two weeks’ time. I’m here, I’m in the present, I’m trying to do my best this week and trying to win this golf tournament.

“I’m obviously playing well, I want to keep playing well, so I think every round you play where you see good things you’re sort of filling up that confidence bucket a little bit, so I want to see that.

“It was great to get a win a couple weeks ago but I still feel I could have played a lot better. I tried to poke holes in a lot of my game last week and think about things I could do better, and there were definitely things that I could work on or do better.

“It’s a good opportunity to go out and see if some of the work I did at home and I’m continuing to do here, hopefully it’s all going in the right direction.”

McIlroy’s recent trip to Augusta allowed him to assess the state of the course following the damage caused by Hurricane Helene last autumn, with four greens – including the 16th – having also been relaid.

“The loss of a few trees is definitely noticeable, they’ve had to redo that [16th] green but it’s exactly the same as what it was,” McIlroy added.

“The hole will play… apart from maybe a few less shadows on the green late in the day because of a couple of trees that were lost, but apart from that, it’s pretty much the same.”

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who is seeking a third green jacket in the space of four years, is also in the field in Houston, where his second place last year came in between four victories.