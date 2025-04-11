Justin Rose still leads the way as Rory McIlroy aims to keep Masters bid alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Rose remained the man to catch at Augusta National as Rory McIlroy battled to reignite his own bid to win the Masters and complete the career grand slam.

Rose began the second round with a three-shot lead and quickly extended his advantage with a birdie on the par-five second after getting up and down from a greenside bunker.

The former Olympic champion maintained that advantage in unorthodox fashion on the par-three fourth after his skied tee shot came up 50 yards short of the green, a superb pitch to five feet allowing him to escape with a par.

Rose, who finished runner-up to Jordan Spieth in 2015 and lost a play-off to Sergio Garcia in 2017, was unable to repeat the feat on the fifth after driving into a fairway bunker, but bounced back with a birdie on the eighth.

At eight under par Rose enjoyed a three-shot lead over Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, with McIlroy four strokes further back.

An opening 72 meant it was the seventh consecutive year McIlroy had started round two six or more shots off the pace, with just one of the last 19 Masters champions – Garcia – being more than four shots behind after round one.

Only two men in history have come from seven behind after 18 holes to win, Nick Faldo in 1990 and Tiger Woods in 2005.

To make matters worse, McIlroy had been primed to break 70 in the first round at Augusta National for just the third time in 17 attempts when he reached four under par with a two-putt birdie on the 13th.

However, the world number two missed from short range for another birdie on the next and then ran up a double bogey on the 15th after chipping from over the green into the water at the front.

McIlroy also double-bogeyed the 17th after hitting his approach over the green and three-putting from 20 feet following a clumsy chip.

The Northern Irishman needed a fast start on Friday to get back into contention and birdied the second despite having to pitch out from the base of a tree following a wayward drive.