Rory McIlroy’s wild ride at home Open continues at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy’s wild ride at his home Open continued on day two at Royal Portrush.

The Northern Irishman, from an hour down the road in Holywood, began the day three off the lead but quickly made inroads with a birdie at the first.

He was last in the field for driving accuracy on Thursday – hitting just two fairways – and that trend continued as he found the left semi-rough only for a brilliant approach to 18 feet to bring an opening birdie.

But unleashing his driver at the par-five second, McIlroy was barely a foot from going out of bounds after carving his tee shot wide right – the opposite side to Thursday’s affliction.

The lie was so bad in heavy rough he was forced to take a penalty drop but fired out of the long grass and chipped to seven feet to save par.

His Ryder Cup team-mates were faring slightly better with Tyrrell Hatton joining a seven-way tie at the top on four under after a birdie at the short third and Justin Rose one shot back after he made a two at the same hole.

Tommy Fleetwood birdied his first two to get back to level par while his fellow winner in Rome Ludvig Auberg had two birdies in his first three to join him.

The Swede’s partner two years ago Viktor Hovland, after a difficult first day, had a brilliant start as he reeled off three successive birdies to move to one under.

Left-hander Brian Harman – the 2023 champion at Royal Liverpool – joined the logjam at the top with birdies at his first two holes.