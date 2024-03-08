Rory McIlroy explains why he’ll never join LIV Golf

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy has ruled out a move to LIV Golf and said he is “too much of a traditionalist” to ever join the breakaway series.

McIlroy has been a vocal critic of the Saudi-backed series since the breakaway tour launched late in 2021.

The Northern Irishman had softened his stance somewhat of late, though, admitting that he had been too harsh on those who had elected to join LIV after a winter that has featured a number of high-profile defections, including that of close Ryder Cup colleague Jon Rahm.

A former agent of McIlroy’s had even suggested that there was a slim chance that the four-time major winner might even consider signing up to the series, but the 34-year-old has put an end to that speculation.

McIlroy did suggest that he would be on board with a possible merger as negotiations continue over a potential partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV.

“It’s not for me,” McIlroy said to ESPN when asked about LIV. “I’m too much of a traditionalist. I’m steeped in the… I love winning golf tournaments and looking at the trophy and seeing Sam Snead won this trophy, or Ben Hogan or Gene Sarazen or Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods or Nick Faldo – whoever it is – the people that came before me. That, to me, is a big deal in our game.

“If we were to all put our heads together and be like ‘okay, what can we do to all come back together and move forward and be a little bit more cohesive’, then I’d be for that.”

There appears to be growing support from PGA Tour players for an agreement that would move to re-unify golf’s fractured calendar.

A number of the world’s best players compete only sparingly against one another with those playing in LIV not eligible for PGA events.

The influence of the Saudi-backed series is such that Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open winner, believes that a deal must be struck “for the good of the game”.

“I think we’re in a position where we want to do the right deal,” Simpson said after round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. “We don’t want to just do a deal because we’re afraid that the LIV tour might recruit more players. That’s certainly a fear.

Webb Simpson believes a deal must be struck between the PGA Tour and LIV (Getty Images)

“But I think it’s obvious [we need to do a deal]. The writing is on the wall. We’re not in a position where we need to do a deal for money. We need to do a deal for the good of the game. And for the health of the PGA Tour long-term. That’s my hope.

“One thing I’m certain of is fans, players, media, sponsors alike all feel strongly that the game is divided. The game has been divided for a year and a half now. The game misses the personalities of LIV. I think the game misses the personalities of LIV and the PGA Tour playing together.”

Both McIlroy and Simpson finished round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at one over, seven shots behind leader Shane Lowry.