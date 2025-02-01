Sepp Straka carves out three-stroke halfway lead at Pebble Beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sepp Straka fired a second successive 65 to take a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Austrian Ryder Cup player, who won The American Express tournament last month, carded his second successive seven-under-par round at Pebble Beach before the worst of the weather arrived.

Overnight leader Russell Henley, who added a second round 69, shares second on 11-under-par with Australian Cam Davis after his 68 on the Spyglass Hill course.

Justin Rose added a 69 at Spyglass Hill to his opening 65 to be among a group on 10-under-par which also includes American Tony Finau and South Korea’s Tom Kim, who both matched Straka for the lowest round of the day.

Rory McIlroy hole a 25-foot putt to eagle the 18th at Pebble Beach for a round of 70, which drops him into a large group on eight-under-par.

The Northern Irishman, who opened with a 66, picked up four birdies in his opening seven holes, but four dropped shots in six holes from the 12th dropped him off the pace.

Among those alongside him in a tie for 13th are Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who also shot a 70, Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard and American major champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, playing his first tournament of the season after a hand injury, is a shot further back after rescuing par from the beach on the 18th at Pebble Beach for a round of 70.

McIlroy’s playing partner Ludvig Aberg, who opened with a 77, withdrew before the second round due to illness.

The final two rounds are played without the amateur partners at Pebble Beach.