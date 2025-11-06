Rory McIlroy reveals ‘lovely’ PGA chief gesture following Ryder Cup abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has revealed PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague sent an apology for the abuse directed at him and his wife during Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in New York.

A beer thrown from the crowd struck Erica McIlroy’s hat amidst the partisan atmosphere at Bethpage Black, where Europe triumphed despite a spirited American fightback in the singles.

McIlroy confirmed he received a "lovely e-mail" and a "lovely letter" from Sprague.

"Erica worked with Derek at the PGA of America back in the day, so we know Derek and his wife pretty well," he said.

Sprague "couldn’t have been more gracious or apologetic", a gesture the couple "really appreciated".

Meanwhile, USA captain Keegan Bradley declined to condemn the home fans, instead describing them as "passionate".

McIlroy, however, viewed the hostility as a catalyst for European unity, saying: "I take it as a compliment that they targeted me, but then at the same time, it was a tough week. That made us better as a team. It galvanised us and it really put our arms around each other."

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica were the target of abuse at the Ryder Cup ( PA Wire )

Beyond the Ryder Cup drama, McIlroy is focused on capping an extraordinary year as he prepares for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

On achievements including the Players Championship, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Irish Open, he remarked: "I think back to the start in January of 2025 when I was last here and everything that’s happened since. Honestly, in my wildest dreams, I didn’t know. I mean, I knew a year like this was possible, but it has just been an amazing 10 months."

McIlroy offered his perspective on LIV Golf’s recent decision to transition from three-round events to the traditional 72-hole format, aimed at securing World Golf Ranking points.

He described the change as a "peculiar move", suggesting: "I think they could have got ranking points with three rounds. I don’t think three rounds versus four rounds is what was holding them back."

While acknowledging the shift "certainly puts them more in line with traditional golf tournaments" and "brings them back into not really being a destructor", McIlroy expressed doubt about the practical benefits.

He said: "Because their strength of fields are going to be so weak, because a lot of the guys have fallen already in the rankings because they have not had ranking points for so long, I don’t know if the ranking points are really going to benefit them."