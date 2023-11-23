Rory McIlroy wins $15m after PGA Tour’s bonus scheme results released

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy has earned a payday of $15m (£12m) after topping the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) rankings.

First introduced in 2020/21, the PIP is designed to reward players who generate interest and revenue for the Tour.

The goal is to quantify the impact that each of the sport’s top players have on positively impacting the promotion of golf.

A $100m (£80m) pot is shared between 20 golfers, with McIlroy topping the list ahead of Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm.

Though his major drought extended for another year, the Northern Irishman won twice during the Tour season and remains a prominent speaker for and face of golf.

McIlroy had been an outspoken critic of the LIV Golf series before news of a shock partnership between the Saudi-backed breakaway tournaments and the Tour earlier this year.

His place at the top of the list comes shortly after he announced a decision to step away from the PGA Tour’s policy board — he will be replaced by Jordan Spieth.

Woods’s place in second on the list is evidence of the 15-time major champion’s continuing influence over a sport he dominated for so long.

Tiger Woods remains a star name in golf despite infrequent appearances on the PGA Tour (PA Archive)

The 47-year-old played only twice in 2022/23, finishing tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational before withdrawing midway through the Masters due to injury.

2022/23 PGA Tour PIP Allocations

1. Rory McIlroy, $15m (£11.95m)

2. Tiger Woods, $12m (£9.56m)

3. Jon Rahm, $9m (£7.17m)

4. Jordan Spieth, $7.5m (£5.97m)

5. Scottie Scheffler, $6m (£4.78m)

6. Rickie Fowler, $5m (£3.98m)

7. Viktor Hovland, $5m (£3.98m)

8. Justin Thomas, $5m (£3.98m)

9. Tommy Fleetwood, $5m (£3.98m)

10. Max Homa, $5m (£3.98m)

11. Xander Schauffele, $3m (£2.39m)

12. Jason Day, $3m (£2.39m)

13. Tony Finau, $3m (£2.39m)

14. Collin Morikawa, $3m (£2.39m)

15. Matt Fitzpatrick, $3m (£2.39m)

16. Wyndham Clark, $2m (£1.59m)

17. Cameron Young, $2m (£1.59m)

18. Justin Rose, $2m (£1.59m)

19. Patrick Cantlay, $2m (£1.59m)

20. Brian Harman, $2m (£1.59m)