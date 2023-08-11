Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rory McIlroy has aimed a jab at Phil Mickelson after allegations were made in a book that the American golfer tried to place a wager on the 2012 Ryder Cup.

In the soon to be published book, prominent sports gambler Billy Walters claims that he and Mickelson discussed a potential $400,000 (£315,000) bet on the event while the left-hander was playing at Medinah.

Mickelson has denied the claims, saying to Sports Illustrated that he had “never bet on the Ryder Cup.”

The six-time major winner continued: “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction.

“I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me, and I feel good about where I am now.”

Mickelson declined to speak to the media at a LIV Golf event in New Jersey, where he is currently competing.

However his long-time rival McIlroy, a prominent critic of those who elected to join the Saudi-backed breakaway series, has commented on the allegations made by Walters.

“At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won’t be a part of it,” the Northern Irishman said at the Fedex St. Jude Championship.

Mickelson said earlier this week that he had “kind of detached” himself from the Team USA set-up ahead of this year’s biennial event in Rome after making 12 previous Ryder Cup appearances as player

Zach Johnson will captain the American team, while McIlroy and Jon Rahm have been confirmed as the first two members of Luke Donald’s European team.

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday 29 September at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.