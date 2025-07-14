Rory McIlroy determined to embrace adulation on Royal Portrush return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy wants to embrace the expectations which come with The Open in his native Northern Ireland after admitting he was ill-prepared for the outpouring of emotion which accompanied his appearance at Royal Portrush in 2019.

The world number two accepts his decision to isolate himself from the circus which surrounded the major’s return for the first time in 68 years to the links where he set the course record of 61 as a 16-year-old was a mistake.

McIlroy admits he struggled to handle the overwhelming support he received and that led to him shooting an eight-over 79 on the first day so that even a second-round 65 could not prevent him missing the cut by a stroke.

Asked for his memories of 2019, the 36-year-old said his Thursday round remained “a blur” but added: “I think I remember the ovation I got on the first tee on Thursday and not being prepared for it or not being ready for how I was going to feel or what I was going to feel.

“That walk to the first tee and that ovation – I was a little surprised and a little taken aback. I was like, ‘These people really want me to win’.

“I think that brought its own sort of pressure and more internally from myself and not really wanting to let people down. I guess it’s just something I didn’t mentally prepare for that day or that week.

“But I learned pretty quickly that one of my challenges, especially in a week like this, is controlling myself and controlling that battle.

“I think in ’19 I probably tried to isolate and I think it’s better for everyone if I embrace it. I think it’s better for me because it’s nice to be able to accept adulation, even though I struggle with it at times.

“It just makes for a better interaction and not trying to hide away from it. I think it’s more embracing everything that’s going to come my way this week and not try to shy away from it or hide away from it and I think that’ll make for a better experience for everyone involved.”

McIlroy has spoken frequently of struggling for motivation following the completion of the career Grand Slam with victory at the Masters in April.

But he arrived on the Causeway Coast – he had only four hours’ sleep before Monday’s early practice round – off the back of an encouraging joint-second place at the Scottish Open.

“I’m certainly encouraged by how I’ve played the last two starts, especially last week in Scotland,” he added.

“I think the two weeks off after the Travelers (Championship) just to reset, to get over here, a bit of a change of scenery has been really nice.

“I’m excited with where my game is. I felt like I showed some really good signs last week. I feel like I’m in a good spot and – not that last week was a pure preparation week – but I definitely feel like it put me in a good spot heading into here.”

The R&A have kept prize money at 2024 levels, meaning Sunday’s champion will receive 3.1million US dollars (£2.3m) with the overall total remaining at 17m USD (£12.6m).