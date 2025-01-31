Rory McIlroy scores hole-in-one in first start of the PGA Tour season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy nabbed an ace en route to carding a score of 66 in the opening round at California’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 35-year-old made it from the tee on the par-three 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, as he heads into the second round sitting just two shots behind Thursday’s leader Russell Henley.

The hole-in-one marked the second career ace for McIlroy, who made his first during the 2023 Travellers Championship.

“It’s such an elevated tee that the ball’s in the air and you know it’s online but you don’t know whether to say, ‘Go!’ or ‘Sit!’ or ‘Spin,’ or ‘Release’,” McIlroy said on Thursday.

“You’re looking at it and you’re watching where it might land on the green and the thing just disappears.

“It was a good swing, a good wedge shot and it was obviously a nice little moment.”

But McIlroy’s was not the day’s only hole-in-one.

Irishman Shane Lowry landed one of his own on the famous par-3 seventh at Pebble Beach, landing short of the pin and rolling in.

The pair looked poised to celebrate after their big day, with Lowry taking to X to label the ace the “shot of my dreams”.

Leading the pack, Henley birdied his last two holes and ended the day on top.

The American scored eight under 64, one ahead of six others including Brit Justin Rose.

The tournament also marked the return of Scottie Scheffler, who missed a month of the Tour after a freak kitchen accident over Christmas.