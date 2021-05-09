Rory McIlroy two shots adrift at Wells Fargo Championship

American Keith Mitchell shot a five-under 66 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland heading into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Mitchell picked up five birdies in a bogey-free third round to close out the day at nine under overall and draw within striking distance of his second career PGA Tour title.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s McIlroy weathered a late double-bogey en route to carding a three-under 68.

He raced out to the lead with four birdies on the front nine before dropping two shots on the par-four 12th but quickly bounced back with a birdie on the 15th.

McIlroy sits level with American Woodland, who had four birdies offset by three bogeys in an inconsistent performance.

England’s Matt Wallace, who entered the day in a three-way tie for the lead, suffered a disastrous front nine as he fell to five shots back from Mitchell.

He followed up a bogey on the opening hole with dropped shots on the fifth, sixth and ninth, before clawing back shots on the 14th and 15th to card a two-over 73.

Scotland’s Russell Knox shot a one-under 70 to improve to equal-16th and an overall score of two under - one shot ahead of England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

The Irish duo of Seamus Power and Shane Lowry sit on five over and six over respectively.

