Rory McIlroy set for final-day shoot-out with Xander Schauffele at Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy has closed the gap on leader Xander Schauffele and is now just one shot behind the American heading into the last day of the Wells Fargo.

The Northern Irishman had his second straight bogey-free day with a four under par 67 after he shot four birdies to set up a thrilling finish at Quail Hollow in Charlotte on Sunday.

McIlroy said he was pleased with his performance on Saturday and said: “Two straight bogey-free rounds, this is what it must feel like to be Scottie Scheffler.

“I think I’ve held out pretty well for the most part inside six feet, and then I think because I know this golf course so well, I’ve missed it in the right spots when I have missed the green.

“To play two rounds in a row on this golf course in these conditions bogey free is a bit of a feather in my cap, I’m pretty proud of that.”

Schauffele had his worst day of the tournament so far, carding a one under par 70 with two birdies and a bogey.

He sits at 12 under par, with South Korea’s Sungjae Im four shots behind in third.