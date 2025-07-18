Overnight joint-leader Christian Bezuidenhout starts second round with a bogey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Overnight joint-leader Christian Bezuidenhout’s start to day two at The Open did not go entirely to plan on his return to Royal Portrush.

With the wind slightly stronger than Thursday, with potentially heavy rain forecast for the afternoon, the opening hole was not playing any easier – it was fifth-hardest yesterday and already rated most difficult for the early starters.

Bezuidenhout found heavy rough on the right and could only advance his ball 85 yards back into the fairway and missed a nine-footer for par.

That left Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick, Dane Jacob Skov Olesen and China’s Haotong Li – all afternoon starters – and Harris English sharing the lead on four under.

But Bezuidenhout rejoined them with a birdie at the par-five next.

Australian Marc Leishman, who yesterday complained about the pace of play, sped to a three-under 33 outward nine, and another birdie at the 10th moved him up to two under.

Sergio Garcia, back at The Open for the first time since 2022, dented his hopes of making an early move with a double-bogey after finding a bunker with his approach at the first.

He reclaimed a shot with a birdie at the par-five next but that only got him back to level par.

An eagle for United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley after reaching the second in two got him to one under.