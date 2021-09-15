American golfer Bryson DeChambeau says his hands are “wrecked” due to the preparation he is putting in for the Ryder Cup and the World Long Drive Championships.

DeChambeau is working to a tight schedule as the Ryder Cup ends on 26 September with the Championships beginning a day after. The 2020 US Open champion says all of his training in build-up to the events have taken their toll.

“My hands are wrecked from it. People don’t realize how difficult long drive really is. In golf, it’s the one thing where you can judge your accomplishments by a number,” he told Golf.

“Not necessarily by going out and playing golf, because you can catch a sprinkler head or catch a bad break or bad wind. On Flightscope, you can see the ball speed number.

“And when you obtain a ball speed number, it’s so different and unique. It’s like a shot-putter shot-putting a new record number. You’re trying to find that full potential to break through.”

DeChambeau, who has been selected as part of Team USA who will try to reclaim the Ryder Cup from Europe, admits it is difficult to juggle training for both events.

“Is it daunting? Hell yeah. At first, when I was trying to do it last year, it was very scary. But now that I’ve been through it and experienced the worst pains from it, and the most relaxed state of it where I’m not doing any speed training, I know how to kind of balance it — for the most part. Why not go hard at life and do both?”

The American star automatically qualified for Team USA and is joined on the team by captain Steve Stricker, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.