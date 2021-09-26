✕ Close "Super proud" Bryson DcChambeau on Team USA's performance in the opening day of Ryder Cup

Follow all the action as Europe attempt to pull off the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history at Whistling Straits on Sunday.

Padraig Harrington’s side head into the singles 11-5 down, despite a valiant display yesterday afternoon to take two points from the fourballs. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were magnificent once again and have won all three of their matches together, while Shane Lowry holed an immense 12ft putt on the 18th green under extreme pressure to secure a full point for Team Europe. The damage, in truth, though, had already been done after the USA dominated the morning foursomes once again, taking the session 3-1 to leave Europe staring down the barrel of a lopsided defeat. That much was apparent when Justin Thomas began drinking a beer and celebrating in front of the grandstand on the first tee.

It means the USA require just three and a half points from this afternoon’s 12 matches to claim victory. The opening match pits Olympic champion Xander Schauffle (3-0) against an offbeat Rory McIlroy (0-3). Bryson DeChambeau faces Sergio Garcia in another tantalising match-up, while Dustin Johnson will attempt to go 5-0 for the week when he faces Paul Casey. Follow all the latest updates from all 12 matches live below: