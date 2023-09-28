Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Ryder Cup begins tomorrow with Europe aiming to hit back and reclaim the cup from the United States at Marco Simone.

Team USA, led by Zach Johnson, have the better world rankings average among their 12 players, but Europe will lean on home advantage in Italy - with both crucial pieces to the puzzle and the eventual outcome.

Luke Donald will look to any small advantages to reach the magic number of 14.5 to triumph in one of the most gripping spectacles in sport.

Today’s opening ceremony will be the final opportunity for the players to soak in the atmosphere before the first ball is struck early on Friday morning.

Here Independent Sport writers make their picks for the week. Get all the latest golf betting sites offers here.

Who wins the Ryder Cup 2023?

Lawrence Ostlere: Home advantage will trump America’s slight edge in quality and depth. Europe 15-13.

Jack Rathborn: Europe. The momentum has swung considerably in the last year, when the USA behemoth looked poised to emphatically crush Europe and seize a first away victory in 30 years. But now, with arguably the three best players in the world on form (Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm) and the home advantage, Luke Donald’s team edge a nail-biter on Sunday: 14.5-13.5.

Luke Baker: Europe. Six months ago, I would have undoubtedly said the USA but the top-end of the European team is stronger than their American counterparts, while the mid-range Europeans are in better form. Yes, the US have the superior depth from players 8 to 12, which may help in singles, but the top six or so can lead a blue charge and I’m backing a couple of the rookies to shine Thomas Pieters-style. Throw in some early hints from Team USA that the course might not be to their liking and the 30-year away losing streak that, no matter how much Jordan Spieth insists otherwise, is definitely a monkey on their back and the Europeans will edge it. 15-13.

Ben Fleming: Tie. After Whistling Straights, few could have expected such a nip-and-tuck affair by the time the Ryder Cup reached Rome. Europe have the form and home advantage, but USA’s strength and depth could mean it comes down to the last putt. Europe were the beneficiaries of a tie last week at the Solheim Cup, but it will be Zach Johnson’s men who are blessed with the good fortune of retaining the cup this time around on Sunday. 14-14.

Who will be the star player at Marco Simone?

LO: Viktor Hovland - Hovland is yet to win a match at the Ryder cup but he has never been in better form and he can have a massive impact, both in steering the young Scandinavian rookies on Team Europe and delivering himself.

JR: Viktor Hovland. The gruelling landscape of Marco Simone might prove testing for anybody to play five sessions, but Luke Donald will be brave to resist pushing out the Norwegian each time. Stunning form and now with a short game that stands up with the best, perfectly complimenting his mesmeric ball-striking from tee to green. Hovland’s laid-back demeanour should make him a dream partner and the 26-year-old may tie this group together and serve as a vital bridge between the Scandinavian contingent and the rest.

LB: Tommy Fleetwood. An impeccable ball-striker with pedigree in this event (who can forget the Moliwood partnership four years ago), Fleetwood seems to thrive in team golf. He’s in the best form of his career and a considerably better player now than when he tore it up in Paris. Rumours of a potential partnership with Rory McIlroy at some point in the week are mouth-watering and could help him boost his points tally. In order to win, Europe will need their ‘second tier’ of players to shine and Fleetwood can lead that charge.

BF: Patrick Cantlay. Success at Marco Simone will likely be dictated by length and accuracy off the tee. In that regard, few players fit the mould better than the American who is third in strokes gained off the tee on the PGA Tour (0.852). Cantlay went unbeaten (3-0-1) in his rookie Ryder Cup two years ago and will look to pick up where he left off alongside his close friend and matchplay partner, Xander Schauffele.

Viktor Hovland in action during practice rounds for the Ryder Cup 2023 (EPA)

Who will be the best rookie this week?

LO: Ludvig Aberg - the young Swede hasn’t been fazed by anything yet during his nascent professional career. There is no bigger test of that mentality than the Ryder Cup, but he has the tools to made an immediate impact and be a huge figure for Europe in the future.

JR: Ludvig Aberg makes a compelling case, although I’ll opt for Max Homa, who has a bit more experience in the game to cope with those nerves on debut. A perfect 4-0 record in last year’s Presidents Cup. Although he’ll be searching for a new partner, with Tony Finau and Billy Horschel not on the USA team. A par three demon, sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting (0.612) and best on the PGA tour in the bounce-back category (33.16 percent), it feels like Homa could thrive in some of the big moments.

LB: By the time we reach the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, I believe Ludvig Aberg will be in a similar tier to Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. He’ll be a staple of Team Europe for the next decade-plus and his journey into Ryder Cup folklore begins in his rookie edition. It’s borderline ludicrous to think he’s only been a pro for four months, given how comfortable he looks on the big stage already. He is long and arrow-straight off the tee, which is the perfect profile for Marco Simone, a gorgeous iron player and a demon on the greens. Chipping is his one relative weakness but as Viktor Hovland has shown, that can be mitigated. I think he shines in the Friday fourballs and becomes undroppable from there.

BF: He may have moved to the US at age 14 but Sepp Straka is a birdie machine who could catch fire for Donald’s side. Blessed with a big-hitting game, the Austrian made the most birdies at the Open Championship in July having flirted with a 59 en route to winning the John Deere Classic earlier that month. He’ll likely be best utilised in fourballs and has a tailor-made game for matchplay golf.

Max Homa smiles during the US team official team portraits ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

What singles match do you want to watch on Sunday?

LO: Rory McIlroy vs Brooks Koepka feels like a collision of the alphas and is the sort of contest that can define a Ryder Cup.

JR: It’s always tricky lining up the realistic singles matches, and while nobody would complain about a Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas rematch from the first singles match in 2018, Tyrrell Hatton vs Brooks Koepka could prove a fiery encounter. With the Ryder Cup on the line, both men have personalities to bring intrigue alongside iron play that should bring plenty of roars around Marco Simone.

LB: There are almost too many mouthwatering match-ups to consider and I’m sorely tempted by a Scheffler vs Rahm rematch from four years ago but how about another revenge fixture: Rory McIlroy vs Wyndham Clark. It feels unlikely as McIlroy normally leads the Europeans out on Sunday and Clark is an almighty longshot to take that role but if the stars aligned, a rematch of US Open Sunday to see if the American could once again stun his more decorated opponent would be fascinating. Except this time, Rory wins.

BF: Scottie Scheffler vs Ludvig Aberg. The American made his name two years ago as a fresh-faced rookie when he dominated then World No.1 Jon Rahm to win 4&3 on Sunday. Now the world’s best player, Scheffler has that target on his back and a matchup against Europe’s breakthrough superstar rookie could present a mouthwatering watch on the final day in Rome.