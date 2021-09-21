A limited number of tickets are now available for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

This year’s tournament starts on Friday at Whistling Straights in the United States of America but tickets are already on sale as the Ryder Cup returns to Europe in two years’ time.

It will be held at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome and fans can currently purchase a weekly ticket for the event, here.

A limited number of weekly tickets have been released and are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

A public ballot will take place in 2022 when the remainder of the tickets will become available.

The Ryder Cup is set to take place in Italy for the first time in the tournament’s 94-year history.