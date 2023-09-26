Gareth Bale, Novak Djokovic and every celebrity playing in Ryder Cup All-Star match

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Ryder Cup tees off this week at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy, but before the battle between Team Europe and Team USA comes the celebrity All-Star match.

Played on the same course as the main event, the All-Star match will feature some huge names from outside of the world of golf in 24-time grand slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic, former Champions League winners in Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko, and Ferrari’s Formula One driver Carlos Sainz.

Unlike the Ryder Cup itself, which gets underway on Friday, the All-Star match is not played between Europe and the USA and will instead be contested between teams led by prestigious players in the history of the tournament in Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin, who will also be taking part.

Also joining the teams will be two leading players from the G4D (golfers with a disability) Tour in England’s Kipp Popert and Italy’s Tommaso Perrino.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Ryder Cup All-Star match?

It will be played on Wednesday 27 September at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, teeing off from 11:30am BST.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on the Ryder Cup YouTube channel, as well as on Sky Sports.

Who is playing?

Gareth Bale (WAL), Former footballer

Andriy Shevchenko (UKR), Former footballer

Novak Djokovic (SRB), Tennis player

Carlos Sainz (ESP), Formula One driver

Kathryn Newton (USA), Hollywood actor

Victor Cruz (USA), Former NFL player and Super Bowl winner

Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Surfer

Garrett Hilbert, Content creator (Dude Perfect)

Kipp Popert (ENG), G4D golfer

Tomasso Perrino (ITA), G4D golfer

Colin Montgomerie (SCO), former Ryder Cup captain

Corey Pavin (USA), former Ryder Cup captain

What are the teams and pairings?

Team Monty

Colin Montgomerie

Gareth Bale

Garrett Hilbert

Leonardo Fioravanti

Novak Djokovic

Kipp Popert

Team Pavin

Corey Pavin

Andriy Shevchenko

Kathryn Newton

Victor Cruz