Stephan Jaeger snatches top spot in San Diego after final hole eagle

German Stephan Jaeger jumped 18 spots to take the lead in San Diego after scoring an eagle on the last hole at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Jaeger hit a 64 on the second round of the PGA tournament, finishing the day 12-under par, one stroke ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.

The German made a 35 foot eagle on the final hole, saying after the day’s play that ending the round like that was “exciting.”

“I wanted it to kind of go middle of the green and I went right at it. It ended up landing just short of the pin and scooting kind of back fringe,” Jaeger said.

“Had a little downhill right-to-lefter about 35-feet and it ended up curling in. It was awesome to see.”

Jaeger shot one bogey and seven birdies to go with his eagle.

England’s Aaron Rai dropped down three places, shooting a 70 with five birdies and three bogeys.

Belgian Thomas Detry is tied in third place with France’s Matthieu Pavon, two strokes off the lead.