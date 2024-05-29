All police charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest at US PGA

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

All criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed to bring to an end an extraordinary fortnight for the world number one.

Scheffler’s bid to win the US PGA Championship earlier this month was thrown into chaos on May 17 when he was arrested ahead of his second round after he tried to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic, which had been caused by an unrelated accident in which a male pedestrian died.

Masters champion Scheffler briefly spent time in jail before returning to the course to play his second round and had faced charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Jefferson county attorney Mike O’Connell told the court: “Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr Scheffler.

“Mr Scheffler’s characterisation that this was a ‘big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.

“The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr Scheffler.

“However, Mr Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange and misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offences.

“For these reasons, judge I now tender to the court a motion of order to dismiss all these charges in this case against Mr Scheffler with prejudice.”