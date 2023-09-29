Ryder Cup under way with Europe’s ‘Team Angry’ keeping calm early on

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

World number one Scottie Scheffler almost got the Ryder Cup off to a stunning start in Rome after nearly holing his chip for birdie at the opening hole.

The American had the honour of leading off in front of a fervent home crowd surrounding Marco Simone’s first tee and while his drive was less impressive than Jon Rahm’s he made up for it with his second, his team’s third in the foursomes format, but his ball lipped out.

Europe were in a better position on the green thanks to Tyrell Hatton’s approach but his Spanish team-mate could not sink the putt.