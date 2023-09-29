Jump to content

Ryder Cup under way with Europe’s ‘Team Angry’ keeping calm early on

Scottie Scheffler hits the first ball of the 2023 Ryder Cup in front of packed stands.

Carl Markham
Friday 29 September 2023 06:55
The crowds were out early for the start of the Ryder Cup in Rome (PA)
(PA Wire)

World number one Scottie Scheffler almost got the Ryder Cup off to a stunning start in Rome after nearly holing his chip for birdie at the opening hole.

The American had the honour of leading off in front of a fervent home crowd surrounding Marco Simone’s first tee and while his drive was less impressive than Jon Rahm’s he made up for it with his second, his team’s third in the foursomes format, but his ball lipped out.

Europe were in a better position on the green thanks to Tyrell Hatton’s approach but his Spanish team-mate could not sink the putt.

