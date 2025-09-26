Scottie Scheffler’s miserable Ryder Cup foursomes record continues on day one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Scottie Scheffler’s miserable record in Ryder Cup foursomes continued as he suffered another defeat on the opening morning at Bethpage Black.

Scheffler was part of the United States team that took a drubbing in the first session in New York, with Europe sweeping to a 3-1 lead.

The 29-year-old and his partner Russell Henley were favourites to get a point on the board for the US up against Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

But they were given the run around by the European pair, who won 5 and 3 to get a third point on the board following wins for Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

It was an unhappy reunion with Aberg for Scheffler as the Swede, along with Viktor Hovland, handed down a record 9 and 7 defeat during Saturday’s foursomes in Rome two years ago, which left the American in tears.

While Scheffler is clearly the best individual player in the world, it appears foursomes are not his forte as in 26 holes he – with various partners – is 14 down.

He said: “I felt like Russ and I did some good things. We just didn’t hole enough putts early.

“We had some chances. I think the putts just didn’t fall. But overall, the guys we played, they played a really good round, and (we’ll) go back out this afternoon and see what we can do.”