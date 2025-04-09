Scottie Scheffler happier with preparation ahead of Masters defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler believes he is fully ready for a tournament for the first time this season as he bids for a third Masters title in four years.

Scheffler showed visible signs of frustration with his performance as he finished 20th last month in the Players Championship, one of nine titles he won in an incredible 2024 campaign.

However, the world number one responded with rounds of 62 and 63 as he finished runner-up in the Houston Open on his last competitive start before he tries to become only the fourth player after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods to win back-to-back Masters titles.

Scheffler, who missed the start of the season due to surgery on a hand injury suffered while preparing Christmas dinner, said: “I would say that I feel very prepared for this golf tournament. This is definitely the most prepared that I’ve felt all year.

“I talked a lot about my preparation and stepping up on the tee at Pebble [Beach] feeling like I wasn’t exactly where I was when I ended the year just because I had taken so much time off.

“This year coming off an injury was definitely a different feeling than I’ve had in the last few years.

“But as far as preparedness goes, this is definitely as prepared as I’ve felt going into any event this year and I’m excited to get the tournament going.”

Despite such excitement, Scheffler was also keen to stress that his status as defending champion does not give him any tangible advantage over the rest of the 95-strong field at Augusta National.

“I mean, at the end of the day, when I tee it up on Thursday, I start the tournament even par just like everybody else,” he added.

“Last year doesn’t have a lot to do with this year, outside of I can go back on some of the experience that I’ve had playing well on this golf course and reflect on that.

“Let’s say I get off to a bad start on Thursday, I can use some stuff that I’ve done here the past few years as confidence to turn things around.

“But when I step on there on Thursday, we’re at even par and it’s a totally new golf tournament. Last year means nothing.”

Scheffler’s rivals may be left hoping for a high pollen count when play gets under way on Thursday, with Scheffler notably congested as he gave his pre-tournament press conference.

“Yeah it’s raining pollen out here,” Scheffler said with a smile. “I get out of my car in the morning, my eyes start watering. It’s a little bit worse than normal years.

“But I’m feeling good, ready to roll. Sniffles aren’t going to stop me.”