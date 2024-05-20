Jump to content

Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment date rescheduled to June 3

The world number one was arrested ahead of his second round at the US PGA Championship on Friday morning.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 May 2024 21:08
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment had been due to take place on Tuesday (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment had been due to take place on Tuesday (Jeff Roberson/AP) (AP)

Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment date has been postponed by almost two weeks until Monday, June 3.

The world number one had been due to be arraigned on Tuesday following his arrest during the US PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

According to multiple reports, the Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said: “Today, over the objection of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the District Judge presiding in the case of Mr Scheffler granted the defendant’s attorney’s motion to continue Mr Scheffler’s arraignment from May 21 to June 3 at 9am.

“Our office continues to gather information in the case.”

Scheffler, the current Masters champion, was arrested ahead of his second round at the US PGA after trying to drive into Valhalla in heavy traffic caused by an earlier, unrelated crash in which a male pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

According to the police report, Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler’s car and “attempted to give instruction” to the player, who allegedly refused to comply and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground”.

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Reports on Sunday suggested the charges would be dropped, with Scheffler’s lawyer insisting his client was prepared to go to trial if that was not the case.

