Scottie Scheffler shocked by Brooks Koepka’s decision to join LIV Golf

Scottie Scheffler has admitted it was “definitely a surprise” to see Brooks Koepka join the breakaway LIV Golf series but the world No 1 insisted he has no desire to leave the PGA Tour.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, was announced as the latest LIV Golf signing ahead of the rebel series’ first event in the US next week. He joins the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer in joining the Saudi-backed breakaway since its maiden event at Centurion Club earlier this month.

Scheffler, however, who continued a tremendous season with a second-place finish at the US Open last week, emphatically confirmed that his allegiance remains with the PGA Tour, who announced a series of prize money increases earlier this week in a bid to combat LIV Golf’s land grab.

“[Koepka leaving] was definitely a surprise for me,” Scheffler said. “I was at a function with him last week and that definitely wasn’t what we had in mind. We were focused on building the PGA Tour and getting the guys that are staying here together and kind of just having talks and figuring out how we can help benefit the Tour, so to see Brooks leave was definitely a surprise for us.

“With that being said, he’s made his decision, I’m not going to knock him for doing that.

“For me, it’s not where I see myself heading anytime soon. I grew up wanting to be on the PGA Tour. I grew up dreaming of playing in these events, I didn’t grow up dreaming of playing the Centurion Club in London or whatever it is. I grew up wanting to play in the Masters, in Austin, at Colonial, the Byron Nelson.

“I wouldn’t trade those memories for anything at this moment in time. Those memories to me are invaluable. I would never risk going and losing the opportunity to go back to Augusta every year. There’s nothing I would want to do right now that would risk having any sort of effect on the way my life is now.”