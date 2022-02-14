Scottie Scheffler beats Patrick Cantlay in playoff to claim maiden PGA Tour title

Scottie Scheffler won his maiden PGA Tour title after beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open.

The 25-year-old made four birdies in five holes during the fourth round but missed an opportunity on his final hole to win the title in the usual fashion.

He finished with a score of 67 to go four under for the day - level on 16 under alongside Cantlay - before he sealed a win in the play-off with a 25-foot birdie on the third hole.

“Patrick (Cantlay) is obviously a phenomenal player and I knew one of us was going to have to make a birdie,” Scheffler said.

“Par wasn’t going to do it. This is a really hard tee ball for me. It’s hard for me to get it in play, so I knew if I had an opportunity I really had to take advantage of it.”

Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala and Brooks Koepka finished in a three-way tie for third, while Billy Horschel ended a shot further back alongside Sweden’s Alex Noren.