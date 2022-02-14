Scottie Scheffler beats Patrick Cantlay in playoff to claim maiden PGA Tour title
The Ryder Cup star held off his American teammate to win the WM Phoenix Open
Scottie Scheffler won his maiden PGA Tour title after beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open.
The 25-year-old made four birdies in five holes during the fourth round but missed an opportunity on his final hole to win the title in the usual fashion.
He finished with a score of 67 to go four under for the day - level on 16 under alongside Cantlay - before he sealed a win in the play-off with a 25-foot birdie on the third hole.
“Patrick (Cantlay) is obviously a phenomenal player and I knew one of us was going to have to make a birdie,” Scheffler said.
“Par wasn’t going to do it. This is a really hard tee ball for me. It’s hard for me to get it in play, so I knew if I had an opportunity I really had to take advantage of it.”
Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala and Brooks Koepka finished in a three-way tie for third, while Billy Horschel ended a shot further back alongside Sweden’s Alex Noren.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies