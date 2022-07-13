Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World number one ranking does not add to the pressure for Scottie Scheffler

The top-ranked American admits his position at the top of the rankings may not be universally acknowledged

Carl Markham
Wednesday 13 July 2022 11:39
Comments
Scottie Scheffler does not see himself as favourite to land the Claret Jug (PA)
Scottie Scheffler does not see himself as favourite to land the Claret Jug (PA)
(PA Wire)

World number one Scottie Scheffler admits his position at the top of the rankings may not be universally acknowledged but insists it is the least of his concerns.

The 26-year-old made his major breakthrough with victory at the Masters in April, having already usurped Jon Rahm to become number one with three victories in 43 days.

He has maintained his form with a joint-second place at last month’s US Open but still does not appear to get full credit for his achievements.

“I guess I am number one in the rankings – I’m not sure if I’m necessarily perceived that way by you all or whoever it is, but that’s not stuff that I really ever think about,” he said ahead of his St Andrews debut for the 150th Open Championship.

“I don’t feel like there’s any extra attention on me. I haven’t read much, but I would assume not everybody’s picking me to win this week, just stuff like that.

Recommended

“I don’t think I was the favourite maybe going into the Masters. I’m not sure if I’ve been the favourite maybe going into any tournaments.

I don't think I was the favourite maybe going into the Masters. I'm not sure if I've been the favourite maybe going into any tournaments

World number one Scottie Scheffler

“That may not be the true perception, that’s just mine.

“But I don’t read a ton of stuff so, for me, I don’t really feel like whatever being number one would be.

“I don’t feel like there’s any more pressure on me. I’m showing up like everybody else trying to come here and play well at a golf tournament.”

Scheffler has had plenty of time for preparation at the Home of Golf as he missed the cut at last week’s Scottish Open.

However, despite a couple of additional days of practice and strategy on the eve of the tournament, there are still holes he has no idea how to tackle.

(PA Wire)

“The first one I’m thinking of is 13. Still haven’t figured it out yet. A lot of it just depends on wind direction,” said the American.

Recommended

“So, for instance, on 13, since it’s so firm and if the wind’s blowing 20mph off the right, a lot of these bunkers are bowls and so it’s a stroke penalty, pretty much for everyone, so if I can take that out of play and hit it in the rough where it’s only maybe a quarter shot or a half-shot penalty that may be the best strategy.

“We stood on the fairway for five minutes talking to Teddy (caddie Ted Scott) and I was like ‘dude, I still don’t know a good solution’ but the one we came up with yesterday is just try to hit it in the rough because the fairways are rolling faster than the greens.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in