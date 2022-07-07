Scottish Open live stream: How to watch tournament online

Some of the best golf has to offer are teeing it up at the Renaissance Club this week

Sports Staff
Thursday 07 July 2022 10:44
Comments
<p>Some of the best golf has to offer are teeing it up at the Renaissance Club</p>

Some of the best golf has to offer are teeing it up at the Renaissance Club

(Getty Images)

The Scottish Open is underway with some of the best golf has to offer teeing it up at the Renaissance Club.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first major title at the US Open last month, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only male players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course in the process, leads a star-studded field this week.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield has not competed in a Tour event since, but admits he has already been brought back down to earth after shooting a 78 in the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday.

He's joined by the likes of John Rahm, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth as golf's best tune up ahead of The Open at St Andrews next week.

Here's all you need to know:

Recommended

What TV channel is it on?

The tournament will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

Coverage begins at 8am on Thursday and Friday and 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday.

Is there a live stream?

Subscribers can stream the coverage via Sky Go.

Who is going to win?

John Rahm 12/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 16/1

Cameron Smith 16/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Recommended

Xander Schauffele 18/1

All odds via Paddy Power

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in