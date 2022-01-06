Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: The favourites to win 2022 tournament
Everything you need to know as the PGA Tour returns to Hawaii
The new PGA Tour season unofficially gets underway as the Tournament of Champions returns to the Hawaiian island of Maui this week.
A stacked field is comprised of 38 of last season’s PGA Tour winners, featuring the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, with no cut and a $1.5m payout for the winner.
Rahm entered the new year as the world No 1 after claiming his maiden major championship at the US Open but will expect to be pushed fiercely by Morikawa this year.
The 24-year-old, who picked up his second major at The Open last year, ended his 2021 with a three-shot victory at the DP World Tour Championship, becoming the first American to win the Race to Dubai.
Mickelson was a late entry to the field as he needs to play one more event in order to claim an enormous bonus courtesy of the PGA Tour’s new Player Impact Program, while DeChambeau is once again aiming to show off his improvements in distance over the off-season. Here is everything you need to know:
What are the odds?
- Jon Rahm 17-2
- Justin Thomas 17-2
- Collin Morikawa 10-1
- Viktor Hovland 12-1
- Bryson DeChambeau 12-1
- Xander Schauffele 14-1
- Patrick Cantlay 16-1
- Sam Burns 16-1
- Daniel Berger 22-1
- Brooks Koepka 22-1
- Jordan Spieth 22-1
- Sungjae Im 22-1
- Cameron Smith 22-1
- Hideki Matsuyama 22-1
- Abraham Ancer 25-1
- Tony Finau 25-1
- Patrick Reed 25-1
- Harris English 33-1
- Jason Kokrak 35-1
- Marc Leishman 35-1
- Talor Gooch 35-1
- Billy Horschel 55-1
- Kevin Na 60-1
- Si-Woo Kim 66-1
- Seamus Power 66-1
- Max Homa 66-1
- Cameron Champ 66-1
- Lucas Herbert 80-1
- Erik Van Rooyen 80-1
- Kevin Kisner 100-1
- Joel Dahmen 100-1
- Garrick Higgo 100-1
- Cameron Davis 100-1
- Branden Grace 100-1
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1
- Matt Jones 125-1
- Phil Mickelson 125-1
- Lucas Glover 150-1
- Stewart Cink 150-1
