The new PGA Tour season unofficially gets underway as the Tournament of Champions returns to the Hawaiian island of Maui this week.

A stacked field is comprised of 38 of last season’s PGA Tour winners, featuring the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, with no cut and a $1.5m payout for the winner.

Rahm entered the new year as the world No 1 after claiming his maiden major championship at the US Open but will expect to be pushed fiercely by Morikawa this year.

The 24-year-old, who picked up his second major at The Open last year, ended his 2021 with a three-shot victory at the DP World Tour Championship, becoming the first American to win the Race to Dubai.

Mickelson was a late entry to the field as he needs to play one more event in order to claim an enormous bonus courtesy of the PGA Tour’s new Player Impact Program, while DeChambeau is once again aiming to show off his improvements in distance over the off-season. Here is everything you need to know:

What are the odds?