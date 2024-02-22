Sergio Garcia reveals plan to make sensational Ryder Cup return

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sergio Garcia is hoping to force his way into Europe’s plans for the 2025 Ryder Cup as he bids to make a sensational return to the biennial competition.

The Spaniard, the leading points scorer in competition history, missed the 2023 edition in Rome after joining LIV Golf and giving up his tour membership.

The 44-year-old had been considered a likely future captain of the European team, who secured a strong victory in his absence under the leadership of Luke Donald.

Donald has been retained for next year’s event at Bethpage Black in New York, and Garcia is hoping that he can impress Europe’s captain as he returns to DP World Tour competition.

“I’m going to be a member of the DP World tour again next year and play my four events,” Garcia explained on The Rick Shiels Golf Show. “I always said when I joined LIV that I wanted to keep being a member of the DP World Tour to at least play my minimum four events and keep my card. Obviously, they didn’t make it easy to do that.

“I want to give myself the best possibility for [the Ryder Cup]. Only playing a handful of events it’s not going to be easy to make it unless I do super, super well.

“But I guess, at the end of the day, if I’m eligible, if they see that I’m making the effort, if I do well in LIV and am consistent then hopefully, I can be considered. Not only because of my game but what I can bring to the team and my history in the event.

Sergio Garcia (right) has an outstanding Ryder Cup record (PA Archive)

“At the moment I am not thinking about Ryder Cup captaincy. I feel like I can still bring a lot as a player but yes, obviously it is a possibility, we will see what happens.”

Garcia finished second at the opening event of the 2024 LIV season in Mayakoba, before a 29th-placed finish in Las Vegas.

The next event is in Jeddah from 3 March.