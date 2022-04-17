Shane Lowry just one stroke off the pace at Hilton Head heading into final day

Lowry has given himself a strong chance of victory after a sensational round of 65

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 17 April 2022 13:09
<p>Lowry produced a sensational round on the penultimate day’s play </p>

(Getty Images)

Shane Lowry surged up the leaderboard at the RBC Heritage after carding 65 to sit just one stroke off the pace ahead of the final round.

The Irishman mixed eight birdies with bogeys on the par-four third and sixth holes, while Harold Varner III went bogey-free with the day’s best score of 63 to be 11 under at Hilton Head Island.

Joining Lowry in second spot at 10 under were South African Erik van Rooyen and second-round leader Patrick Cantlay, after respective rounds of 67 and 70.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood carded an impressive 64 to be at eight under, his countryman Ian Poulter was another stroke back and Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell was part of a group tied for 30th at five under.

The British contingent at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina was completed by Tyrrell Hatton at three under and Luke Donald another five strokes back.

