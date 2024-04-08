Shane Lowry reveals ‘bucket list’ targets ahead of Masters

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shane Lowry has revealed that a green jacket ranks highly on his “bucket list” as he bids for Masters triumph.

The 2019 Open winner has produced a number of encouraging performances at Augusta in recent years, finishing tied for third in 2022.

The Irishman’s victory at Portrush remains his sole major triumph, but Lowry is confident that his best golf remains ahead of him and he can still challenge in the biggest events.

The 37-year-old was a part of Europe’s successful Ryder Cup in Rome last year and would like to taste victory on American soil, too, while an Olympic medal is also in his sights.

“It’s hard to get better than winning the Open, but you have these expectations and they can do things to you, so you need to take a step back,” Lowry told the Daily Mail.

“Yeah, 2019 was my best season but it’s not that I haven’t got close to it — I’ve had some great finishes on the PGA Tour, won the PGA at Wentworth and we won the Ryder Cup.

Shane Lowry helped Europe to Ryder Cup victory in Rome last year ( Getty Images )

‘There are certain things on my bucket list that I’ve ticked off. The past few weeks have given me a bit more self-belief that my best golf is ahead. There’s a Green Jacket, that’s for sure. An Olympic medal would also be nice and an away Ryder Cup maybe. So nice easy things!

“To be honest, if I finished right now I’d have to be pretty happy with what I have got, wouldn’t I? “Look, I’d love to win another major. But I always say regardless of what happens I’ve got one and it’s more than what other people have got.”

Lowry has climbed back up the world rankings to 33rd after falling into the fifties earlier this year amid a run of disappointing form.

A third place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month represented reason for hope ahead of the year’s first major, which begins on Thursday at Augusta.

And while admitting to having wondered if he may be on the decline, Lowry is now confident that more good times are to come.

“You certainly do start to question yourself,” Lowry conceded. “I mean, 37 is not a big birthday. I know it’s not old. But you don’t know if your best is behind you or ahead, do you?

“You always have to believe it’s ahead of you, because that drives you, but it does enter your head. You know what, though, I do think it is ahead of me. And the last little patch has helped with that.

“I’ve always been fairly bullish about my game regardless of my results, because I know more than anyone that good golf and bad golf are only ever around the corner.

“The only thing you can do is get up each day and do your best and I’ve certainly realised that over the last few years.”