Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shane Lowry blew a one-shot lead on the last hole as Nacho Elvira recovered to claim victory in a dramatic finish to the Dubai Invitational.

Lowry, who had started the final round in a tie for second, two strokes off the Spaniard, barged into the lead after a birdie on the 15th and appeared to have the title at his mercy.

But the Irishman found both bunker and water on the 18th, finishing with a double bogey that shattered his hopes and allowed Elvira, who had struggled early in the round, to duly par the 18th for victory.

Elvira finished on a 10-under par total of 274, one shot in front of fast-finishing Kiwi Daniel Hillier, with Lowry a further shot back in a tie for third with three more players, including Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, who started the final round three shots off the lead, forced his way into contention as Elvira faltered, and briefly held a share of an increasingly crowded leaderboard.

Lowry, bidding for his first DP World Tour title since winning the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, looked to have made the decisive move with a 25-foot birdie on the 15th to move into the lead, and when McIlroy pulled his birdie chance wide on the 17th, he set up a golden opportunity for his close friend.

But moments after Lowry had powered his much too powerful second shot on the 18th into the water, Elvira birdied the 17th to seize control.

open image in gallery Shane Lowry gave Nacho Elvira the chance to seize control after finding water on the 18th ( Getty Images )

Hillier, whose six-under-par final round of 65 had thrust him into contention, had been holding out hope of a play-off, but Spaniard Elvira, who had seen his overnight lead wiped out after successive early bogeys, held firm.

England’s Marcus Armitage, another who briefly shared the lead, fell away with bogeys on the 12th and 14th and a double bogey on the last to finish four strokes off the lead in a tie for seventh.

Elvira told Sky Sports: “It means the world. If you had told me on Tuesday that I was going to be winning this I would never have believed you. It is a dream come true.”

PA